Juve, contacts ongoing over Dybala renewal: the details of the offer
20 February at 21:00Paulo Dybala continues to be an important player for Juventus. Coming close to a departure in the summer, the Argentine managed to fight back and convince Maurizio Sarri, becoming one of the most crucial players in the team this season.
Meanwhile, contacts with the Bianconeri management are ongoing for the contract renewal, which at the same time represent a sort of 'moral compensation' for the treatment in the summer. Furthermore, it's a recognition of his superstar status second only to Cristiano Ronaldo.
As Calciomercato.com's Nicola Balice states, the new deal should be worth double figures in salary per year. In addition to this, he will get a role as a recognized leader, without the market rumours surrounding him.
In other words, the parties are getting closer to a renewal and you can certainly say that Dybala has deserved it. Now, however, he will have to stay focused on the season and the Scudetto race.
