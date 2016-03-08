Juve, contacts with Raiola for Haaland: the price tag

Contacts continue between Juventus and Mino Raiola, with the main topic of discussion being Erling Braut Haaland. The Norweigan has had a fantastic start to the season with RB Salzburg in the Champions League, attracting the interest of several clubs.As reported by Corriere Dello Sport, RB Salzburg will ask for €80m to sell the young striker. Initially, it was thought that the price tag would land at around €100m, but it seems that won't be the case. As mentioned, contacts continue between Juve and Raiola to work out a deal.