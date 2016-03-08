Juve: Costacurta praises Ramsey and slams Barça star, Pirlo makes Mandzukic claim
19 April at 17:30Two legends of Italian football Alessandro Costacurta and Andrea Pirlo spoke to the media about the current situation at Juventus and analyzed what is necessary for the Bianconeri to make a leap forward in the Champions League and which positions Fabio Paratici should reinforce in the upcoming summer transfer market.
"I believe that Ramsey is a very good player. I have seen names like Umtitit and Boateng that I hope are not an option, I think Juve should focus on a central defender as well as a striker," Costacurta said.
"Manolas? I don't think he is needed. Ronaldo needs someone to talk to, at Real Madrid, he did it with Benzema. A striker is needed. Mandzukic? I believe that he will not be able to be a starter at Juventus next year if they want to win the Champions League. If I would like to win the Champions League, I'd sign a striker," Pirlo added.
