Juve: Costacurta praises Ramsey and slams Barça star, Pirlo makes Mandzukic claim

Two legends of Italian football Alessandro Costacurta and Andrea Pirlo spoke to the media about the current situation at Juventus and analyzed what is necessary for the Bianconeri to make a leap forward in the Champions League and which positions Fabio Paratici should reinforce in the upcoming summer transfer market.



"I believe that Ramsey is a very good player. I have seen names like Umtitit and Boateng that I hope are not an option, I think Juve should focus on a central defender as well as a striker," Costacurta said.



"Manolas? I don't think he is needed. Ronaldo needs someone to talk to, at Real Madrid, he did it with Benzema. A striker is needed. Mandzukic? I believe that he will not be able to be a starter at Juventus next year if they want to win the Champions League. If I would like to win the Champions League, I'd sign a striker," Pirlo added.