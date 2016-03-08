Juve could activate release clause for Barcelona target
15 September at 10:15After his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup in Russia during the summer, Benjamin Pavard became a target for a number of top clubs, most notably Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, who all registered their interest in signing the full-back.
Pavard currently plays for VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga and made his decision to remain in Stuttgart, for another season, before moving on to bigger pastures. In fact, Pavard has a release clause in his contract at just €30million.
Juventus are the latest club to show interest in Pavard, who impressed many with his fantastic goal for the French against Argentina in the first knockout round at the World Cup. Scouts from Juventus were in attendance for France and the Netherlands’ international fixture last Sunday, keeping an eye on Pavard.
Juventus have already signed Joao Cancelo to play at right-back but the club may seek to sign another, to show a willingness to build a deep squad over their continued efforts to win the Champions League.
