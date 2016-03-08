‘Juve could swap Kean for de Ligt, Mandzukic set to leave’

04 May at 17:15
Former Atalanta director Pierpaolo Marino has spoken to Rai about Juventus' upcoming summer transfer market, including who could be leaving the club to allow a top transfer target to sign.

"​Kean to get to De Ligt? Today the defender is worth more than the attackers, so there could be that option. In my opinion, one of Mandzukic and Kean will leave, Mandzukic's renewal means nothing. Depending on his physical condition, Juventus has been burned by this championship final with so many injuries, there are many worn-out players."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.