‘Juve could swap Kean for de Ligt, Mandzukic set to leave’
04 May at 17:15Former Atalanta director Pierpaolo Marino has spoken to Rai about Juventus' upcoming summer transfer market, including who could be leaving the club to allow a top transfer target to sign.
"Kean to get to De Ligt? Today the defender is worth more than the attackers, so there could be that option. In my opinion, one of Mandzukic and Kean will leave, Mandzukic's renewal means nothing. Depending on his physical condition, Juventus has been burned by this championship final with so many injuries, there are many worn-out players."
