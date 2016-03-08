Juve, CR7 on Alex Ferguson “He taught me everything - he was like a father to me”
23 August at 13:15Cristiano Ronaldo may not have got his Serie A season off to a goal-scoring start but that didn’t prevent from Juventus emerging as fortunate 3-2 winners against Chievo Verona. The Old Lady host Lazio in Turin on Saturday as they hope to get a more convincing victory under their belt.
Speaking to streaming service DAZN, Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed and questioned about Alex Ferguson; his old head-coach at Manchester United.
“Of course, in the beginning of my career he was so important to me because I moved from Sporting to Manchester and I had that Portuguese mentality -- too many stepovers, decision-making was not the best. So he taught me how to do it. You know, in the Premier League they don't fall over so easy, they are tough.”
"As I've said many, many times, he taught me everything. He was like a father to me. He helped me a lot at Manchester United."
