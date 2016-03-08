Juve – CR7 partnership to continue, at least for another three years
14 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are not looking to end association with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo any time soon, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
There were reports in Portugal that the star striker might be coming to an end of his time in Turin and can leave the club in the summer of 2020.
However, as per the latest report, Juve are not planning for CR7’s farewell before 2023 or 2024 even though the club’s hierarchy are now searching for another blockbuster signing in the near future.
Ronaldo has been with the Turin-based club since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a whopping transfer fee of €100 million.
Since then, the 34-year-old has represented the Old Lady in 41 league matches, where he has scored 26 goals and provided nine assist.
In the ongoing season, Ronaldo’s form hasn’t been great according to his own high standards as he has scored six goals and provided two assists in 14 matches in all competition.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments