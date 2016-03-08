Cagliari, Cragno: ‘Szczesny is the best’
09 November at 17:30Alessio Cragno, the 24-year-old Italian Cagliari keeper who earned a call-up to the Italian national team recently and is a reported target of Inter Milan, spoke to the columns of La Gazzetta dello Sport about Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny:
“Szczesny? It's always nice to exchange shirts with the champions. I think that at this moment he is the best.
“Spal? In Ferrara it will be tough. But we must look at ourselves. And always play our best game.”
