Cagliari, Cragno: ‘Szczesny is the best’

09 November at 17:30
Alessio Cragno, the 24-year-old Italian Cagliari keeper who earned a call-up to the Italian national team recently and is a reported target of Inter Milan, spoke to the columns of La Gazzetta dello Sport about Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny:
 
“Szczesny? It's always nice to exchange shirts with the champions. I think that at this moment he is the best.
 
“Spal? In Ferrara it will be tough. But we must look at ourselves. And always play our best game.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Cagliari

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.