Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Juventus and the former Real Madrid star will arrive in Italy in the coming days.Ronaldo will have his medical tests in Turin on Monday and after thathe will take his first press conference at the club.The Old Lady’s fans are looking forward to watching Ronaldo in Turin but CR7 won’t be unveiled to Juventus fans at the Allianz Stadium.