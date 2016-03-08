Juve, Cuadrado and his agent arrives to sign contract renewal

21 November at 14:45
After Leonardo Bonucci, who signed a contract renewal until 2024, Juan Cuadrado is now also ready to renew his contract with Juventus. As Tuttosport reported yesterday, a three-extension is on the cards.
 
Earlier today, the Colombian arrived at the Bianconeri's headquarters, along with his agent, expected to put pen to paper. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before the official announcement from the club arrives.
 

