Juve, Cuadrado and his agent arrives to sign contract renewal

Earlier today, the Colombian arrived at the Bianconeri's headquarters, along with his agent, expected to put pen to paper. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before the official announcement from the club arrives.

After Leonardo Bonucci, who signed a contract renewal until 2024, Juan Cuadrado is now also ready to renew his contract with Juventus. As Tuttosport reported yesterday, a three-extension is on the cards.