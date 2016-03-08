Juve, Cuadrado could be the heir to Cancelo: Sarri's idea
26 June at 21:45
The future of Juan Cuadrado, to date, is yet to be decided. The Colombian's contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2020, but he could end up staying at the Bianconeri.
In fact, the Turin side's new manager Maurizio Sarri is ready to evaluate the former Fiorentina man who, under the guidance of the new coach, could return to take on the role as one of the full-backs.
As Cancelo is closing in on a move to Man City, Cuadrado could be used as his replacement. Should this be the case, the Bianconeri management is ready to offer the player a contract renewal in order to not lose him for free next summer.
As previously reported by Corriere Dello Sport, in case of a sale, Juventus have slapped a €20-25m price tag on the player, who has attracted the interest of Milan, Inter, Sevilla and Valencia.
