Juve, Cuadrado: ‘Thank goodness we lost now and not later’
08 November at 12:30Juventus were defeated by Manchester United yesterday evening, with two goals in the last ten minutes from Juan Mata and Leonardo Bonucci in his own net giving the Bianconeri their first defeat in all competitions this season. Speaking to JuventusTV after the game, Juve forward Juan Cuadrado said the following:
“We had a lot of chances and we did not make them, then they scored two goals on set pieces, we have to stay calm, even if we have to improve these things should not be in. In the Champions League the attention must remain high, because the small episodes change the matches, thank goodness it happened now and not the quarter finals, now we have all the time to recover and think about the next match.”
