Juve, Cuadrado: ‘Thank goodness we lost now and not later’

08 November at 12:30
Juventus were defeated by Manchester United yesterday evening, with two goals in the last ten minutes from Juan Mata and Leonardo Bonucci in his own net giving the Bianconeri their first defeat in all competitions this season. Speaking to JuventusTV after the game, Juve forward Juan Cuadrado said the following:
 
“We had a lot of chances and we did not make them, then they scored two goals on set pieces, we have to stay calm, even if we have to improve these things should not be in. In the Champions League the attention must remain high, because the small episodes change the matches, thank goodness it happened now and not the quarter finals, now we have all the time to recover and think about the next match.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.