Juve: Cuadrado wants to leave, Arsenal back in the race?

Juan Cuadrado wants to leave Juventus in the summer, Don Balon claims. The Colombian winger will see his contract expire at the end of June 2020 and Juve will meet his agent Alessandro Lucci in the coming weeks.



Unless the new manager of the Old Lady asks Cuadrado to stay, the former Chelsea man could be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium in the summer. Arsenal had been linked with securing the player's services one year ago and now Cuadrado could be an interesting opportunity at a low price. Will the Gunners resume their interest in Cuadrado?



