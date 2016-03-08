Juve, De Ligt gives Ronaldo another social media like as a deal is inches away - pics

30 minutes ago: another Cristiano post liked by De Ligt.



The kid can’t wait to be there. pic.twitter.com/03RalQxqO1 — Juventus' War (@JuventusWAR) 14 luglio 2019

Matthijs De Ligt's move from Ajax to Juventus is inches away as the only thing missing now is the official note from both clubs. The bianconeri fans are anxious for him to arrive to Turin as he will surely help bolster Maurizio Sarri's back-line. While the young Dutch defender is waiting to jump on a plane towards Turin, he decided to give a like to one of Cristiano Ronaldo's recent social media posts. De Ligt already seems very anxious to join the bianconeri as this should occur very soon. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.