Arriving at Juventus this summer, Matthijs De Ligt start to the adventure has been far from easy. Of course, this is understandable, given that it's a big change to move to a new country and league. Speaking to the club's official channels, he shared his thoughts on the matter.

"For me, it's a new thing. I was used to Amsterdam, a different city than Turin. Here I'm happy, I have already seen many interesting places. In Turin, I feel good and I hope to be able to stay there for a long time," he stated, which is a good sign from the defender.