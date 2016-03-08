Juve-De Ligt is a done deal, Lukaku is still pushing for an Inter move as Man United have their eyes on SMS: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, the marathon is now over. Juventus have crossed the finish line for Matthijs De Ligt. The Dutch defender has been one of the protagonists of the transfer market, with PSG and Barcelona both showing great interest in the player in the past couple of months and weeks. However, it was Fabio Paratici and co. who prevailed and secured the services of the Ajax captain.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the agreement between the two clubs and the player was closed in the morning after a long work that continued into the night and saw agent Mino Raiola, the intermediary in the negotiations, in the front row, looking to complete his client's transfer to the Allianz Stadium. De Ligt could arrive in Turin tonight (at most tomorrow morning) for medical examinations and the last formalities. The total fee paid to Ajax will be around 70 million euros plus the complex web of bonuses.



Also according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku is reportedly ready to reduce his salary in order to join Inter. The nerazzurri have to find a deal with Man United but Lukaku is certainly trying to help them find a deal. As Calciomercato.com stated, if the red devils sell either Pogba or Lukaku (or both), they could try to acquire Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who is also being followed by Inter.



