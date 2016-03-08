Juve, De Ligt: 'My mistakes? The fans should be angry. Ronaldo silenced everyone '

The recovery for Matthijs De Ligt , Juve's defender who came back after the injury of Demiral, returned. During an interview with Tuttosport, the Dutchman explains:



"The applause of the Stadium? Yes, I saw and it was wonderful. Of course the fans are very important to us, their support is useful because it gives us great confidence. They know appreciate those who play well and it's nice to hear their backing, their support ".

On his mistakes earlier in the season?



"It's normal, it's all normal. If I had been in the shoes of a fan, I too would have been angry at such errors. But as a player, these are problems that should not interest me. I just have to think about working, improve, to understand if I am making progress or not. I am certainly happy with the way my first six months have passed and I am convinced that game after game will get better and better ".



When compared with some of the greats:



"Buffon, Bonucci and Chiellini? It's nice to train with them, they have great experience, they can teach a lot. I spoke with Chiellini, sometimes I'm a little impulsive and he immediately made me understand that it is often better to play with the head. I am also learning a lot from Bonucci, it is an honor for me. But all my teammates can teach me a lot: it is a really wonderful group. And I know that everyone is willing to help me".



Finally when speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo:



"We know him well, he is an incredible player. I remember that until a couple of months ago he had been strongly criticized, but he was able to silence everyone. Recovering from a not so good moment and now showing that he is absolutely on the piece is something wonderful. I am very happy for Cristiano".



Anthony Privetera