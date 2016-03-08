Juve, De Ligt responds to Kluivert: 'I don't regret moving here'
21 November at 15:30
A few days ago, Patrick Kluivert made some interested Matthijs De Ligt, who left Ajax this summer in favour of Juventus. As the former striker put it (Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com), he thought that the defender regretted his decision as there was also interest from Barcelona.
De Ligt hasn't had the best of starts to this season, failing to live up to the high expectations set after the last campaign. Then again, you can't say that he has been poor, and there has been an improvement since his first game with the Bianconeri.
In an interview with Voetbal Primeu (via Calciomercato.com), the former Ajax captain hit back at the words of Kluivert, suggesting that the latter's claims couldn't have been anything more than a guess.
"Do I regret having gone to Juventus? Certainly not. The words of Kluivert are only a guess," he stated.
On Saturday afternoon, the Bianconeri will take on Atalanta in an important away clash. The Dutchman is expected to start in defence alongside Bonucci, as usual.
