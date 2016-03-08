Juve, De Ligt reveals how De Vrij has helped him in Italy

13 November at 22:15
At the Netherlands' training camp, Matthijs De Ligt spoke about his start at Juventus, which perhaps didn't go as planned. However, the defender assured that it was just a 'poor spell', using recent performances to justify his improvement.

"It was just a poor spell. I had a good game against Milan and in the derby against Torino, I scored the winner. I must say that it was very nice to score, I'm really happy. De Vrij? We often spend time together, Milan is only an hour away from Turin. I like having someone nearby to talk in Dutch," he stated.

