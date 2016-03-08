Juve, De Ligt reveals how De Vrij has helped him in Italy

At the Netherlands' training camp, Matthijs De Ligt spoke about his start at Juventus, which perhaps didn't go as planned. However, the defender assured that it was just a 'poor spell', using recent performances to justify his improvement."It was just a poor spell. I had a good game against Milan and in the derby against Torino, I scored the winner. I must say that it was very nice to score, I'm really happy. De Vrij? We often spend time together, Milan is only an hour away from Turin. I like having someone nearby to talk in Dutch," he stated.