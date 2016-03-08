Juve, De Ligt's favourite place in Turin
04 November at 15:00
As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Matthijs de Ligt has fallen in love with the city of Turin. In fact, it's a relationship that was born almost at first sight, despite a mixed start to the season.
Together with his partner Annakee, he has managed to take on a new country without suffering too much from the usual acclimatization period. Per the newspaper, one of his favourite places in Turin is Piazza San Carlo, as he lives in the centre of the city.
The defender often stops for a cup of coffee with his girlfriend at the square. As the newspaper highlights, the Dutchman has fallen in love with the city, thus being very content with his decision to leave Ajax this summer in favour of the Bianconeri.
Furthermore, after a rocky start to the season, his performances have also been better and better. Everything is falling into place, in other words.
