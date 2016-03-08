Juve, de Ligt to start on the bench against Parma

Having disappointed during the pre-season, the Dutch defender could start his Bianconeri adventure on the bench. Instead, Bonucci is expected to start alongside Chiellini. Meanwhile, the new man Danilo will play from start.

Tomorrow, the 2019/20 season of Serie A will start. First up is Juventus' clash with Parma, which is scheduled for 18:00. Surprisingly, Matthijs de Ligt, the €75m signing, will start on the bench.