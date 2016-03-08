Juve, de Ligt to start on the bench against Parma

23 August at 18:15
Tomorrow, the 2019/20 season of Serie A will start. First up is Juventus' clash with Parma, which is scheduled for 18:00. Surprisingly, Matthijs de Ligt, the €75m signing, will start on the bench.
 
Having disappointed during the pre-season, the Dutch defender could start his Bianconeri adventure on the bench. Instead, Bonucci is expected to start alongside Chiellini. Meanwhile, the new man Danilo will play from start.
 

