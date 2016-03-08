Juve, De Sciglio: 'Allegri? I am tied to him...'

10 May at 16:45
In an interview with Calcio 2000, Mattia De Sciglio spoke about Juventus manager Max Allegri, who was at AC Milan while the defender made his debut in the Serie A (with the Rossoneri).

"Allegri? I'm tied to him because he has always believed in me since the beginning of my career. He had the courage to give me space, although I was young and it was a year of transition for Milan. I always follow his advice," he stated.

