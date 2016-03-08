Juve, De Sciglio: 'Allegri? I am tied to him...'

In an interview with Calcio 2000, Mattia De Sciglio spoke about Juventus manager Max Allegri, who was at AC Milan while the defender made his debut in the Serie A (with the Rossoneri)."Allegri? I'm tied to him because he has always believed in me since the beginning of my career. He had the courage to give me space, although I was young and it was a year of transition for Milan. I always follow his advice," he stated.