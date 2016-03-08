Juve, De Sciglio: 'Market rumours do not affect us at all'
09 May at 19:20Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has spoken to Sky Sport ahead of the weekend; discussing Juve's failed Champions League ambitions, as well as discussing the upcoming transfer market.
"At San Siro with Inter throughout the first half we were a bit relaxed, while in the second half we played a good game. So with Roma it will be an important match; also in terms of prestige and we will have to play our top game from the first minute. We are focused on what we have to do on the pitch because we are professionals and the market rumors do not affect us at all.
"Champions League? There is always regret when we look at the semi-finals or when we look at the final. There will always be the regret of not going ahead. But these two final semi-finals were the proof that anything can happen in the Champions League even after the first ninety minutes where the result and the qualification may seem to have already been written: these games have also shown the slightest episode can completely overturn the result and compromise the qualification on one side or the other."
