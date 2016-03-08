Juve, De Sciglio: 'Scudetto? Inter and Lazio are there'
13 December at 21:00Mattia De Sciglio, Juventus fullback, speaks to Sky Sports about the Champions League and the Scudetto race, as reported by calciomercato.
"The tunnel was certainly wanted, it was a situation in which I found myself with the spaces a little 'closed so instead of giving it to Paulo in front of me who would have been in trouble with his back turned, I saw the opponent coming sideways and I tried the game, luckily the goal that unlocked the game also arrived in the development of the action and that allowed us to win the three points in the last Champions League match which was important for us to give a signal that Saturday's match in Rome was a false step ".
When asked about the Champions League draw - "Avoiding it is difficult to say because if you want to get to the end, sooner or later you have to meet them all, so I would like, on a personal level, to play against an English team because I like to play against them we did it two years ago".
On the battle for the 2019/20 Scudetto:
"Inter is demonstrating from the start of the championship, like Lazio, to be competitors also because they are doing a great path, we will meet Lazio again in the Supercoppa final which is one of our short term goals so there will be the possibility of a rematch. in the short period ".
Anthony Privetera
