Juve dealt blow as former Monaco Vice president reveals Mbappe's next destination
03 November at 15:15Former Monaco Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, who served at the club during Kylian Mbappe's breakthrough for the Monégasque club, spoke to Telefoot about the next destination of the French phenomenon who is currently the star of Paris Saint-Germain.
"When Mbappe went to Paris he said: 'I feel it's too early. I only played a year in my country, I'm Parisian, I don't want to go out like this. I want to become a great footballer here. Real Madrid will wait.'," Vasilyev said.
For his part, Vasiliev told the then-teenage superstar: "They will knock on your door, the entire Santiago Bernabeu stadium will applaud you when you get there, you don't need to confirm it."
