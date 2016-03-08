Juve dealt blow as former Monaco Vice president reveals Mbappe's next destination

Former Monaco Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, who served at the club during Kylian Mbappe's breakthrough for the ​Monégasque club, spoke to Telefoot about the next destination of the French phenomenon who is currently the star of Paris Saint-Germain.



"When Mbappe went to Paris he said: 'I feel it's too early. I only played a year in my country, I'm Parisian, I don't want to go out like this. I want to become a great footballer here. Real Madrid will wait.'," Vasilyev said.



For his part, Vasiliev told the then-teenage superstar: "They will knock on your door, the entire Santiago Bernabeu stadium will applaud you when you get there, you don't need to confirm it."