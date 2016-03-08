Juve dealt blow as Guardiola confirms Man City stay

03 June at 10:45
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that he will be with the Citizens next season.

The former Barcelona manager is being heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus for the 2019-20 campaign, however, while talking to Catalan newspaper Sport, the 48-year-old has said that he is looking forward to once again compete with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and other top five teams in the Premier League next season.

'Klopp? We have a nice rivalry, but not only with Liverpool,” he said. “There are five very strong teams and that's why the Premier League is such a tough competition. Next season we [Manchester City] will start from scratch and we'll see what happens."
 

