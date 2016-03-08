Juve dealt blow as Real Madrid reach contractual agreement with Pogba
28 April at 11:20The future of Paul Pogba continues to be one of the most debated issues in view of the summer transfer market. For months now, there has been talk of a potential return of the Frenchman to Juventus but the 130 million euros price tag would force the Bianconeri to sell some important players before making a move for the star midfielder.
Except for the price tag, Juventus must also cope with the fierce competition of Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane strongly wants his compatriot to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu and is doing everything possible to convince Florentino Perez to sign Pogba.
And, according to AS, he is very successful in doing so, as the Spanish club would have already reached an economic agreement with the player, based on a salary of 12 million euros per season.
The Spanish newspaper adds that Pogba currently earns 10 million euros per season at Manchester United, not 14, as reported by several other sources.
Go to comments