Juve dealt blow: Klopp reveals what Guardiola told him after Champions League final
02 June at 16:55Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told him after the Reds' picked up the UEFA Champions League title.
Liverpool faced Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham in the final of the Champions League and an early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi goal proved enough for them to pick up their sixth crown in history.
But after the game, Klopp talked about how his counterpart and Man City boss Pep Guardiola called him and told him about the plan's next season.
In the post-game press conference, the German said: “A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on phone, as we've a physio who worked for Man City at start of season, but he wanted to win the Champions League… no, that’s a joke, we promised each other we'll kick each others’ butts next season and go to win everything again."
This could well dent Juve's hopes of signing any of the managers, as the comments suggest that they will stay for atleast another season at their respective clubs.
Go to comments