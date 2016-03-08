Juve defend Ronaldo from rape allegation
05 October at 10:15Cristiano Ronaldo is coming under heavy media scrutiny at the moment after a woman came forward who allegedly claims to have been sexually assaulted by the 33-year-old striker back in 2009. Kathryn Mayorga, a 34-year-old former teacher in the US, claimed to have been assaulted by Juve’s forward in Las Vegas in 2009.
On their official Twitter account, Juventus took the time to defend their €110 million summer signing, in a statement that read:
“Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus.
“The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”
