Juve defender could miss Napoli clash

Mattia Di Sciglio should have represented Juventus in the last league match against Sassuolo, but he got injured during the pre-race warm-up.



The Bianconeri full-back has received no positive news from the medical team to which he was subjected in the morning, according to their statement:



"Footballer Mattia De Sciglio is suffering from damage in his right thigh flexors, De Sciglio has already started therapy and personalized training and will be monitored on a daily basis."



In the Juve statement there is no reference to his recovery time, but according to Sky Sport it can be estimated in about two weeks. The player's hope is to come back for the big challenge with Napoli on September 30th yet there is a chance he could still miss the tie.



The young Italian is not available for the Champions League fixture against Valencia tomorrow and will surely miss both games against Frosinone and Bologna.

