Juve defender discusses possible Arsenal move
05 June at 21:10Juve's Mehdi Benatia spoke to France Football (via IlBianconero) about his future here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Juve future? I have a ton of faith in Rudi Garcia and his staff but I still have another 2 years of contract with Juventus. My focus is currently on the Fifa World Cup clearly. Once this is over, I will then focus on my future. Arsenal? I don't want to talk about this at this moment in time. This is up to my agent...".
You can click on the gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com to view a Twitter picture of Benatia that got Juve fans talking of late...
Go to comments