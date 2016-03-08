Juve, Del Piero wishes Gigi Buffon a happy birthday - pics

Tanti auguri di buon compleanno Gigi! Ti mando un abbraccio dei nostri! Ale #ADP10 pic.twitter.com/adwJx6BiYA — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) 28 gennaio 2019

Alex Del Piero and Gigi Buffon played a long time together with the bianconeri club as they are viewed as two of Juve's most important players of the last decade. Buffon is now at PSG as he turned 41 years old today. Alex Del Piero wanted to wish his former teammate a happy birthday as he wrote the following message on his Twitter page: ' Happy birthday and all the best Gigi! Sending you a hug from everyone here!'. You can view Del Piero's original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.