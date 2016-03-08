Juve, Demiral or Rugani to leave: no replacement expected

Instead, the Turin side's 'replacement' will be Giorgio Chiellini, who is recovering from the cruciate ligament rupture that he sustained at the beginning of the season. The veteran is expected to be back in February/March.

Even though they might let go of a centre-back in January, Juventus aren't planning on bringing in a replacement for that role. One of Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral is expected to leave the Bianconeri, attracting the interest of several clubs.