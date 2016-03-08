Juve: details of Pjanic’s new contract revealed
12 June at 10:50Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is going to sign a new contract with the Old Lady. The news broke by Calciomercato.com a few days ago (read here) has been confirmed by every Italian media. The Bosnian midfielder will sign a new € 6 million-a-year deal until 2023. Manchester United, City Psg, Real Madrid and Barcelona had set their sights on the former Roma star who is going to pen a new deal with the Old Lady.
