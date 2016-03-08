Juve, details of Ronaldo’s villa in Turin revealed?
04 July at 15:50Juventus are reported to be in advanced talks to sign Real Madrid and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese striker wants to leave Real Madrid and according to Marca and A Bola the Old Lady has offered the 33-year-old a 30-million-a-year deal for the next four seasons.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported this morning that Ronaldo would be open to move to Turin and according to Marca the Portuguese ace has already begun to look for a property in Italy.
Further details about Ronaldo’s possible future life in Italy emerge from a report of Tuttosport.
According to the Turin-based paper Ronaldo has chosen a villa close to Andrea Agnelli’s house which had been loaned by Fabio Cannavaro when he stayed in the city from 2004 until 2006.
The villa, which is located in via San Vito Revigliasco, has eight bedrooms and one covered swimming pool. Tuttosport claims U2 wanted to loan the villa when they came to Turin to perform in 2006. The loan fee, however, was too high (€ 280.000 for six days) and that lead Bono and his band to find another property for their stay in the city.
Lorenzo Bettoni
