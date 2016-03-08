Juve director Paratici in London to conclude Sarri deal

Juve sporting director Paratici has touched down in London to conclude the deal for Maurizio Sarri.



Sarri’s move to Juventus to almost a done deal with only the final touches between the two clubs to be agreed.



Yesterday Paratici landed in London for a meeting with Chelsea to try to resolve the controversy linked to the exit clause of Maurizio Sarri who would like the deal to be concluded soon.





Chelsea owner, Abramovich, is taking his time before he releases Sarri as the Russian continues to claim compensation knowing he has to shell out just over 3.5 million euros to snatch Lampard from Derby County and without prior payment he will not give the green light to the operation.



Juve remain very confident about the success of the negotiation and the presence of Paratici in England is evidence that the Italian champions believe a deal is close.







