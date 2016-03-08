Juve and Napoli done deals, Gattuso and Leonardo leave AC Milan, Lukaku meets Inter: Top news of the day
28 May at 23:00It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumours and events worth discussing.
Firstly, both Gennaro Gattuso and Leonardo have left their roles at AC Milan; Gattuso's contract as head coach terminated by mutual consent whilst the sporting director resigned from his role, as per Milan's official website. It has been reported that Gattuso has given up the final two year's worth of wages in order to ensure his staff are paid until 2021.
Juventus have officially confirmed their first two transfers of the summer window. Firstly, 22-year-old Riccardo Orsolini has completed a €15m switch to Bologna, where he spent the last six months on loan. Juve will use this money to reinvest in Sassuolo's Merhi Demiral, signing the young defender to a five-year deal.
Finally, Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has met with Inter Milan and, as per reports, has reached an agreement with the club. However, Inter and Man Utd must now reach a deal and this is thought to be difficult for the Nerazzurri, who will likely be presented with a large price-tag for the Belgian striker.
Napoli have also confirmed the signing of Empoli's Di Lorenzo for an estimated fee of €10m.
