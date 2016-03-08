Juve, Dortmund confirm interest in Emre Can but highlight obstacle
30 January at 15:10
Juventus continue to wait for an offer from Borussia Dortmund for Emre Can. However, as the transfer window closes on Friday evening, there isn't much time to work with and the Germans are yet to make a clear decision on the midfielder.
Furthermore, there is distance between the two parties with regards to the transfer fee. The Bianconeri want no less than €30m to part ways with Emre Can, while Dortmund are offering just €22m. In other words, it's quite the gap.
During a press conference today (via Calciomercato.com), the black and yellow club's sporting director confirmed that they are interested in Emre Can. At the same time, he highlighted what really is the biggest issue of the negotiations: the lack of time.
"There is not much time left. It is no secret that we are thinking of Emre Can, even if we have not made any decisions yet," he stated.
It remains to be seen if Dortmund will raise their offer, or if Juve will lower their demands.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Furthermore, there is distance between the two parties with regards to the transfer fee. The Bianconeri want no less than €30m to part ways with Emre Can, while Dortmund are offering just €22m. In other words, it's quite the gap.
During a press conference today (via Calciomercato.com), the black and yellow club's sporting director confirmed that they are interested in Emre Can. At the same time, he highlighted what really is the biggest issue of the negotiations: the lack of time.
"There is not much time left. It is no secret that we are thinking of Emre Can, even if we have not made any decisions yet," he stated.
It remains to be seen if Dortmund will raise their offer, or if Juve will lower their demands.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments