Juve-Dortmund, steps forward for Emre Can: total agreement imminent
27 January at 19:40The total agreement is approaching. It will arrive tomorrow, perhaps Wednesday, but at this point, it seems to be just a matter of time for the conclusion of the negotiations between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund over Emre Can.
Contacts continued throughout the day today, as we have learned, and the offer of the German side has increased compared to the initial one: from €18m last week to €22m today. And Juve, at this point, are asking for one last effort.
At €25m the deal could be closed, perhaps with the inclusion of bonuses. Furthermore, the formula of the operation has been defined. By the looks of it, the Bianconeri could agree to send him on loan with an option to buy in favour of Dortmund.
Meanwhile, Emre Can has already given his yes to Dortmund, accepting the idea of lowering the salary by spreading it over five seasons compared to the €6m that he currently earns at Juventus.
