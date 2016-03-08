Juve, Dortmund to beat Man Utd to signing of Mandzukic: the details

As TuttoMercatoWeb reports , Qatar seemed like a concrete idea initially, but as the clubs interested failed to reach an agreement with the Turin side, as well as the player, nothing materialized. Now, the Bianconeri are looking elsewhere for Mandzukic's new destination.

In January, as the report continues, the likes of Manchester United and Sevilla could decide to make a move for the player. However, yet another club has joined the race, namely Borussia Dortmund. In fact, they could beat the others to the signing.

For more news, visit our homepage. The German side are looking for a striker to strengthen their squad in January, as a result of several injuries in that department, the report states. The management will soon contact Juventus to try and sign the player, who wouldn't be opposed to the destination.

Mario Mandzukic isn't part of the Juventus project and the Bianconeri have been looking for a buyer for the Croatian striker since the summer, since Maurizio Sarri isn't interested in using the experienced 33-year-old. Therefore, a move is imminent.