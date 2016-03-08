Juve, Douglas Costa injured: the latest on his condition
09 February at 18:20Despite taking the lead through Ronaldo, Juventus eventually lost against Hellas Verona as the latter scored two goals in quick succession in the second half. However, the defeat last night wasn't the only negative outcome of the game.
In fact, instrumental tests have been scheduled for Douglas Costa at J Medical tomorrow. The Bianconeri winger was replaced in the second half of yesterday's game by Maurizio Sarri, suffering from a problem with the flexors (via IlBianconero.com).
It's difficult to imagine that the Brazilian is just dealing with some fatigue. At Continassa, on the other hand, there's no pessimism with regards to the condition of the former Bayern Munich star, who recently returned from a long injury.
Tomorrow we will know more about the nature of the injury and the recovery times. The feeling, however, is that it won't be long before Douglas Costa is back on the field yet again.
