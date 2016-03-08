Juve, Douglas Costa is almost ready to return - pics

05 December at 20:45
Douglas Costa has been an important player for Maurizio Sarri's Juve team when healthy but he is currently out injured. The Brazilian has been doing better physically speaking as he is inching closer to a return. Here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Let's go!'. Douglas Costa is close to a return as he should be back within a week. More to come as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right now:  

