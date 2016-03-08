Juve, Douglas Costa reveals why he spat at Di Francesco
14 November at 16:00Juventus forward Douglas Costa was banned for four Serie A matches after spitting in the face of Sassuolo’s Di Francesco when the two sides met in the league. Speaking at the retirement of the Brazilian national team, Douglas Costa commented on the suspension – revealing perhaps why he acted as he did – and what he has learnt from the ordeal.
“It was an unhappy day, mentally I was not in. I had never done such a thing in 10 years of career, I talked to the coach and the club, I apologized for what happened but now I hope to leave it all behind me and move forward.
“Return to Brazil? It has always been a dream to be part of the national team, I always try to conquer more space, what I want is to play for Brazil in the coming years because it is the greatest satisfaction for a player.”
