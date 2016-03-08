Juve: Douglas Costa’s World Cup could be already over
25 June at 16:45Brazilian star Douglas Costa could already have been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup, report TuttoJuve.
The 27-year-old Costa recently joined Juventus from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis, a season after he had joined the bianconeri on a loan deal. Costa came in to play a vital role for Brazil and helped the nation beat Costa Rica to bring them ever closer to sealing qualification in the knockout round of the competition.
TuttoJuve say that Douglas Costa could already have been ruled out of the World Cup and this news comes days after it was said that the player was to miss Brazil's clash against Serbia this week.
Costa had sustained a thigh injury in training and it is now being said that it could keep him out for about 15-20 days.
It is now being feared that the winger will not play in the World Cup again in this edition of the tournament and he is set to be a big miss for the Selecao not just against Serbia, but in the knockout games that are coming up.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
