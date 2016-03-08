Juve, Douglas Costa: 'Since Ronaldo arrived, we have all lost weight!'
06 November at 13:45
In an interview with Esporte Interativo, Juventus winger Douglas Costa revealed an interesting detail about Ronaldo's arrival at the club and how it has changed the attitude of the players, who all have started to work out more.
"Since Ronaldo's arrival, the body mass percentage of all the players has decreased. It's remarkable because the value of Ronaldo isn't only seen on the pitch, he also gives us a lot off it," he stated.
