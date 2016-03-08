Juve, Douglas Costa: 'The injuries? I'm trying to understand why...'
26 November at 21:15
Juventus winger Douglas Costa has injured himself once again. On Instagram stories, a fan asked the Brazilian winger about the number of injuries over the years, as it's becoming a real problem for his career and overall development.
"Why do you get hurt so often despite the number of training sessions?" asked the fan. "Good question, brother, I'm looking for answers to that too," Douglas Costa replied.
