Juve, Douglas Costa: 'The most difficult season of my life'

As a result of several serious injuries, Douglas Costa has had a very tough season with Juventus, despite his team securing their 8th consecutive league title.On Instagram, the Brazilian opened up about his struggles, thanking the fans for being so patient and understanding: "I want to thank you for the most difficult season of my life. Without a doubt, it was the year that taught me most of all," the caption reads.According to various reports, he could be on his way in the summer, as there are plenty of clubs who are interested in his services. However, Juventus most likely won't get back what they paid to Bayern Munich. ​