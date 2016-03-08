Juve drop to 10th richest in the world but still richer than Inter and Milan together

Manchester United era as the richest team in the world comes to an end. The 2019 edition of the most valuable clubs in the world Real Madrid replaces Manchester United at number one. 

 

According to the Football Clubs' Valuation: The European Elite 2019, Italian Champions Juventus are tenth, overtaken by Champions League finalists Tottenham. 

 

Inter is 15th, up 41% (the most of any team) 19th is Milan, up 8%, with Napoli 18th.

 

According to the figures, Juventus, which is worth 1,548 million,  is worth more than Inter (692 million) and Milan (555) together; and also of Inter and Naples (569).

Read the full report here

