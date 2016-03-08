Juve, Dybala and De Ligt missing from training: the reason
05 November at 11:15Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt missed the first 15 minutes of training, which during that period was open to the media, ahead of the clash with Lokomotiv Moscow tomorrow. Thos present started to speculate, especially ahead of such an important Champions League game.
However, according to what has filtered from the Bianconeri, the duo are not in doubt for the trip to Russia and will join their teammates for the rest of the training session. In other words, they just missed out on the 'media phase' of it all.
