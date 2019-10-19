Juve, Dybala: 'Compliments to the team and Mihajlovic' - pics
20 October at 22:20Paulo Dybala posted a picture on social media after yesterday's Juve win against Bologna, here is what he had to say: ' Compliments to the team, to the fans and coach Mihajlovic!'. Dybala came on as a substitute late on in this game as he helped the bianconeri hold on to the three points. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now. You can also click here to view some general football news.
Go to comments